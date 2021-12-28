GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County Schools says it will provide counselors and additional support when students return to classes on Monday, Jan. 3.
More than 20 Graves County residents were killed when a tornado struck on Dec. 10, causing damage and destruction in the community.
"We will continue to work with our families affected by the tornado and their individual circumstances," the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The district says educators and staff look forward to seeing students on Jan. 3.
Mayfield Independent Schools has released a plan for students to return to school on Jan. 10, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Staff are to return on Jan. 3. The plan includes information on transportation routes, mental health support and more. Click here for more details.