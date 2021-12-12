GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County schools will be closed from Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17.
The school district made the announcement on Facebook.
Although school will be out of session while power is restored, the school district is organizing supplies drives and meals for those impacted by tornadoes.
Meals will be served starting Monday from 7-9 a.m. Lunch will also be provided from 11-1 p.m.
Wingo Elementary, Fancy Farm Elementary and Symsonia Elementary are the three schools offering meals.
School Family Resource Coordinators are trying to organize donations to various students in need.
School phone lines are currently down, but the district is urging families in need to reach out via email.