GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- Copper wire, damaged vehicles and personal items are attracting looters to some of the areas hardest hit by the tornado. The Grave's County Sheriff's Office reported several people were arrested following reports of people rummaging through damaged property and loading it into cars.
Roads like Pritchett and Cardinal Road in Graves County are nearly unrecognizable following last week's deadly tornado. Cars are flipped upside down, and a fridge is one of the only items left standing in this home on Cardinal road.
With many of these houses and properties left vacant, these damaged areas area gold mine for looters. Graves County Sheriff, Jon Hayden, says this theft won't be tolerated.
"They were simply taking advantage of folks in our area. That absolutely is not going to be tolerated," says Hayden.
If you see someone you don't recognize, Hayden says it's okay to be curious and ask questions.
"If you feel comfortable, there's nothing wrong with you making a simple inquiry to that person. You know, who are you? Who are you affiliated with? Why are you taking my neighbors car? Why are you picking up things out of their house? If that person is legitimate, they should have no problem making this simple inquiry," says Hayden.
Of course you can call the Sheriff's Office to report any suspicious activity. Sheriff Hayden says they're taking precautions to make sure people whose lives have been struck by this storm aren't being taken advantage of.
"We are going to have 24 patrols in all of the storm ravaged areas of Graves County," says Hayden.
Deputies will be watching over these homes as long as it's needed. The Graves County Sheriff's office is requesting help from other jurisdictions for patrolling. All of them will be in marked vehicles and officers will be wearing uniforms.