GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff is warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl after law enforcement officers in Graves, Hickman, and Carlisle counties seized more than 900 doses of suspected fentanyl pills that were being sold as Percocet.
The sheriff's office says the people selling the suspected fentanyl pills were portraying them as 30 milligram doses of Percocet, a name brand prescription that is a combination of the opioid oxycodone and the non-opioid pain reliever acetaminophen.
In addition to the fentanyl pills, the sheriff's office says investigators have also seized other opioids, including hydrocodone, and guns that were being stored with the illegal drugs.
"We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related," Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden warned in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Those responsible for trafficking in these deadly drugs have been tracked this week from Graves County, and into both Hickman and Carlisle Counties. Undercover drug purchases have been made in all three counties."
Hayden is warning the public about the dangers of buying prescription pain pills illegally. In addition to the risk of addiction and overdose associated with fentanyl and other prescription opioids, Hayden says drugs sold illegally may not contain the medication the seller claims — such as fentanyl pills being passed off as Percocet.
"Many of these substances are counterfeit and are made by mostly the drug cartels with no regard for quality control and in many cases are laced with the deadly drug fentanyl," Hayden warns. "Do not take a chance as you are playing Russian Roulette with your life or the life of those that you may sell or share these substances with. This message is as strong of a warning that we can give."
Hayden says more information about the investigation and suspects arrested by the law enforcement agencies involved will be released later this week.
