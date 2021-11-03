GRAVES COUNTY, KY– On Wednesday, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden announced he had filed election papers to seek re-election in November 2022.
Hayden has served as Graves County Sheriff since he was appointed in February 2019. In November 2019 he won a special election to remain sheriff.
"I pledged at that time, that the office would be buckling down, to work hard in all aspects of the job that our office does for the citizens, including combating crime, and pursuing those involved in the drug trade," Hayden said in a press release.
According to Hayden, crime statistics compiled by the Kentucky State Police regarding cases reported in Graves County showed an decrease of 13% in part 1 crimes, and a 25% decrease in part 2 crimes.
Prior to working in Graves County, Hayden spent 27 years with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.