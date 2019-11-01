GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Graves County Dollar General stores for their Cram the Cruiser event.
The sheriff's office will be collecting the following items:
- Non-perishable food for the Mayfield-Graves county Need Line and Food Pantry
- Cleaning supplies, paper products, and food items for the Mayfield Lighthouse
- Toys for the Community Christmas Connection
A marked sheriff's cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General stores. The doors will be unlocked during store business hours and you can leave items for donation inside.
- 11848 KY-131, Symsonia - November 1-3
- 212 KY 131, Mayfield - November 4-6
- 8501 KY-121 S, Farmington - November 7-9
- 1515 W Broadway, Mayfield - November 10-12
- 351 Charles Dr, Mayfield - November 13-15
- 854 US-45 N, Mayfield - November 16-18
- 920 Paducah Rd, Mayfield - November 19-21
- 10023 KY-80 W, Fancy Farm - November 22-24
- 9576 US-45 S, Wingo - November 25-27
- 3615 KY-94 E, Lynnville - November 28-30