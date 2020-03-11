GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County saw a 22% decrease in serious crimes from 2018 to 2019. That includes reported cases of murder, burglary, and felony theft. The Graves Country Sheriff's Office released those statistics Wednesday.
The sheriff's office investigated zero murder cases in 2019. It had two the previous year.
Residential and criminal burglary dropped from 113 cases to 85.
Felony thefts decreased from 160 cases to 124. Auto theft cases also dropped from 31 cases to 22.
Reported rape cases increased from five in 2018 to nine in 2019.
To read the full report the Graves County Sheriff's Office released Wednesday, click on the document below.