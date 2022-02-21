Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois south of route 13, and all of western Kentucky. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground. Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally higher totals are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&