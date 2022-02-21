The business office of the Graves County Sheriff's Office will be closed Monday as the agency finalizes its move to a permanent operating location.
The new address is 1102 Paris Road Unit #6 Mayfield, Ky 42066. The sheriff's office will be set up in this location until the county courthouse has been rebuilt.
The courthouse was destroyed during the Dec. 10 tornado.
The sheriff's office will resume serving the community from the new location starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, The move will not impact law enforcement services or coverage.