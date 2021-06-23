GRAVES COUNTY, KY– A drug raid by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office has led to numerous charges against two people.
Graves County Sheriff’s had received reports of drug activity at a residence on North 15th Street in Mayfield.
Sheriff's detectives learned through their investigation that a wanted individual was living in the residence. 38-year-old Dean O'Neal had outstanding warrants from Graves and Christian County in Kentucky.
On Tuesday afternoon at 2:40 p.m, deputies arrived at the residence in an attempt to arrest O’Neal. O'Neal fled the home and attempted to hide in a manhole underneath the house, a deputy crawled under the house and detained O'Neal.
While at the residence deputies noticed illegal drug items in the home, they then obtained a warrant and began a search.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the search turned up liquid meth loaded syringes, used syringes containing suspected Methamphetamine residue, sets of electronic scales containing Methamphetamine residue, meth smoking pipes, and other related items.
Many of the items were lying in plain view, and within easy access to small children that were living in the home.
O'Neal was charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a 1st degree controlled substance.
Deputies also arrested 29-year-old Jennifer McAlpin at the scene. She was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of meth.
Both suspects are being held at Graves County Jail.