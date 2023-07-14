GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fighting drug addiction is a struggle for millions of Americans. The number of drug overdoses increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but fewer people in Kentucky are dying from drug overdoses. Even so, there's still work to do.
According to the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, deaths dropped 5 percent in 2022.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has taken steps to educate people on where they can turn for help. They've compiled a list of treatment facilities for people struggling with addiction. The list includes information and contacts for 20 different treatment facilities in West Kentucky.
Sheriff Jon Hayden knew he wanted to be in law enforcement all of his life. He wants to help people. "We find ourselves being law enforcement, we find ourselves being counselors, and we find ourselves, you know, wearing a lot of different hats," he says.
Throughout his many years as a sheriff, he's seen firsthand the drug abuse problem worsen. "You know, in our profession, we find ourselves in situations dealing with families a lot, where they have a loved one that suffered from some type of addiction," he says.
He noticed there wasn't one place where families could look at all of their options for treatment facilities, so he made sure a list existed on his department's website.
"We just thought it would be a good public resource to have all the information in one centralized location, where families can go to it, look at it, see what their options are, and have their contact information listed, just to make it easier," he says.
Hayden knows this is a small step in a bigger fight. "You know it needs to be an all-hands-on approach to this drug problem, especially fentanyl and the drugs that are actually killing people," he says.
For more information about the Graves County Sheriff list click here.