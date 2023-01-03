MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-4 tornado carved a path of destruction and damage in Graves County. It was part of a tornado outbreak that affected multiple communities in the Local 6 area. The physical damage isn't the only thing that storm left behind.
"People in our area, especially in the Mayfield and Graves County area, are really on edge whenever we have severe weather," Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says. "A lot of people lives were changed, you know, forever. Our community has changed, and it'll never be like it was before because of that event."
Monday night's severe weather meant many people in Graves County were feeling anxious and recalling memories from that devastating storm. To help, deputies fed back real-time information to Hayden, who then posted those details to Facebook.
"We thought it was important to get officers in those areas directly behind the path of the storm to see if there was any damage, and we were reporting that instantaneously," Hayden says.
The posts throughout the night kept the community prepared and provided a sense of relief. Hayden says that's their job, too.
"I think it to some degree puts peoples minds at ease a little bit to know for sure what's going on in their neighborhoods," he says.
