GRAVES COUNTY– On Sunday afternoon, Graves County Sheriff deputies responded to an address on Mountain Ridge Road, in the Clear Springs area, for a drug investigation.
While executing the search warrant deputies discovered cannabis, meth and several items of drug paraphernalia including syringes that were loaded or had been loaded with meth.
54-year-old Jeffrey Renz, and 49-year-old Gene Hendrickson were the two men arrested. Both men are Hickory residents, and were charged with possession of a controlled substance.