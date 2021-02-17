GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- In a pandemic and all the snow, it is important to remember your neighbors. That is what one Mayfield senior is saying after a kind act from local law enforcement.
Danny Cook, 70, does everything to keep the inside of his home warm, running heaters everywhere.
"You can see that one smoldering right now," said Cook.
"It takes a lot of wood for it to control the house."
It is the stove that gets the job done. He stores it with wood from his backyard.
"I carried all of that in here, cleaned that sidewalk, and got it all in here," said Cook. "I think it lasted three days here in this extreme cold."
He has some difficulties bringing in wood in wintry weather.
"They thought I had polio and I got one leg a little bit shorter than the other so I walk with a limp," said Cook. "I've had both hips replaced, different knee replacements."
Cook takes multiple trips in a day to bring in wood. On a recent trip, his hands were full and he almost lost his balance in a very slippery area.
His entire family lives outside of Kentucky, so there is not anyone to help him on a regular basis.
He was able to reach for a gutter but he knew he would need help. Initially, Cook called the Graves County Sheriff's Office Tuesday for a separate reason.
Road Sergeant Dale Mason took the call.
"Mr. Cook had called yesterday to tell us that he had located one of the guns he had reported stolen," said Mason.
"While I was on the phone with Mr. Cook he explained to us that he was elderly, and he had problems getting wood in his house, that's all he heated with and he had almost fell a couple of times."
Mason hopped in a squad car and brought with him more deputies ready to haul wood.
“If he needed help, we were going to help anyway we could, and we were more than glad to do it for the man,” said Mason.
Cook said they responded in less than 30 minutes.
"They were like ninjas, ninja deputies!"
He felt like a million dollars.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic and like I say with violence and the way things are in the world today, we're supposed to love one another, everybody look out for your neighbor," said Cook.
"I was just astounded you know, still almost seems like a dream sometimes."
His stove has been in his family for decades. It now has plenty of wood to keep him warm for several days, without him having to go outside.
"Since they do that I just come in here and grab me three or four pieces of wood from the pile that they so generously gave me, and just toss it in the stove," said Cook.
Cook said he has already used a third of the wood the deputies helped bring in Tuesday.
He hopes this act of kindness will inspire others to help their neighbors.