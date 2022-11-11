GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff's office reported donation numbers for its Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive, collecting over 800 items at one stop.
Donations of nonperishable food items go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. Toy donations go to the annual Community Christmas Connection program.
The sheriff's office posted the following numbers on their Facebook on Friday:
The Dollar General on Paducah Road/US 45 next to Dairy Queen collected 367 toys, 212 food items and 267 other items.
The Dollar General located at 1515 West Broadway collected 40 toys, 104 food items and five other items.
The Fancy Farm Dollar General collected 69 toys, 98 food items and 94 other items.
The Farmington Dollar General collected 49 food items and 13 toys.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated so far and thank you to the staff of our Dollar General stores for being so easy to work with," the Graves County sheriff's office posted.
The cruiser is currently located at the Symsonia Dollar General and will be there until Saturday night.
The next stop will by the Wingo Dollar General on Nov. 13 and 14.