GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff.
Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post.
Clark is a 2016 graduate of Graves County High School and holds an associate degree from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. He resides in Wingo, Kentucky.
Clark took the oath of office for deputy sheriff along with Deputy Peyton Jackson and Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince.
All deputies must take the oath of office every four years when a sheriff begins a new term.