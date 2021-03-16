GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is stepping up enforcement to help prevent the accumulation of trash along roads.
Sheriff Jon Hayden said over the past few months, there has been an increase in the amount of trash scattered along roads throughout Graves County, including Interstate 69. Hayden said most of the trash is blown from trucks and trailers that did not use tarp to secure their loads.
"We get calls almost daily from people driving through this area that witness garbage and things flying out of trucks and trailers," said Hayden. "This is not the community I grew up in. This is not what I would be proud of if someone from out of town came here to visit. This is not how we are. This is not a reflection of the type of community we are."
Mark Juneski, who lives near I-69 after moving from Minnesota several years ago, said seeing the trash is upsetting.
"It makes me sad that people are such pigs," said Juneski.
To address the trash problem, Hayden said the sheriff's office has already begun increasing enforcement efforts.
"We have an extra patrol program in Graves County, and a lot of counties do," Hayden explained. "If the officer is not on a call and not taking care of some type of law enforcement duty, he would consider this as an extra patrol request, whereas you would spend time in that area to address whatever the issue is. And in this particular case, the issue is vehicles or trucks with blowing garbage or hauling loads that are not tarped or contained."
State law requires vehicles traveling more than a mile on a highway to have their loads covered if the the loads are "susceptible to shifting or spillage." Hayden said in just two days, deputies have already stopped three trucks that had garbage flying out.
"If you receive a citation for what's called escaping contents, or not having your truck or trailer tarped or covered, that's a $20 fine in Kentucky courts, in addition to court costs, which is well up into the hundred dollars," Hayden said. "So the total court cost and fine could be up around $200 just for not having the load that you're hauling to a landfill or to a transfer station, wherever, that's just for not having it covered."
"Now, if there's actually garbage or litter being strewn about, you could be charged with criminal littering, and that is a much more serious offense that could carry possible jail time and a $500 fine," Hayden added.
Juneski said he likes the increased enforcement.
"It's a very good idea. They ought to increase the fines, too," said Juneski.
Hayden said as trash accumulates, it can have profound effects.
"It's not good for the residents. It's not good for potential industry looking at our area to relocate here," Hayden said. "This is a major interstate that runs right through our community, and people driving through — we don't want this to be a reflection of the type of community that we're in, so we decided that we're going to do something about it."
In addition, trash flying out of trucks can become a hazard.
"If it gets stuck on on your windshield and you can't see, you could run into a tree or another vehicle," said Juneski.
Hayden said Graves County and the city of Mayfield are working together to organize a community cleanup day to pick up trash along I-69. It will happen some time next month. If you want to volunteer, the sheriff's office will release more details in the future. Gloves, bags and vests will be provided.