GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a missing juvenile from Graves County.
Deputies say a mother called the sheriff's office around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her daughter missing. She says Taylor Staggs was last seen around 3 a.m. on Nov. 3, as they were going to bed. The mother says when she woke up around 10 a.m., Taylor was gone.
Deputies say Taylor is a white female, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build, short blue hair and blue eyes. Deputies says she may have a nose ring and she requires medication for health issues.
Deputies say they don't know what she might be wearing at the moment, but Taylor may have bags of extra clothes with her.
The sheriff's office says Taylor has friends in and around the Marshall County area. If you have seen Taylor, call Deputy Clark at the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501 or your local law enforcement agency.
The sheriff's office says Taylor has been entered NCIC through Post 1 Mayfield.