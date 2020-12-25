GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a stolen truck and the person who took it.
Deputies say the truck was taken between 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. Christmas Day from the Hickory community in Graves County.
The truck has a "Bad Boys Mower" license plate on the front and a black folding bed cover.
Deputies say there were Christmas presents for a 2-year-old girl in the truck along with a child safety seat and a wallet.
If you see this vehicle or know where it is and/or whom may have taken it, contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or Crime Stoppers.