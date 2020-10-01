GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office Thursday provided an update on a missing person investigation two years in the making.
Then 25-year-old Samantha Sperry went missing in March 2018
Deputies say the missing person investigation was initially opened after she was reported missing by her mother.
Deputies say a large, rural, remote area in and around the Kaler bottoms area of Graves County has been searched multiple times by law enforcement and first responder agencies, volunteers, friends, and family. Horseback, ATV's and K-9's have also been used in these searches.
Deputies say on March 27, 2019, exactly one year to the day of her disappearance, the Graves County Sheriff's Office presented this case and all subsequent investigation to a multitude of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies at a briefing held in Mayfield.
The agencies there included the FBI, representatives from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, prosecutors from the Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Graves County Attorney's Office, crime analysists, Kentucky State Police Crime Lab Personnel, KSP investigators, and several of the areas 'most seasoned' detectives in criminal investigations.
Deputies say a methodical examination of the investigation was requested by the agency to pull in all available resources, not only locally, but on the state and federal level as well, and to put fresh eyes on what has or has not been done.
Deputies also say many of the agencies have provided invaluable assistance including helping with interviewing and re-interviewing witnesses or persons of interest, a detailed and methodical review of all electronic evidence and data, and laboratory analysis of evidence submitted.
Additionally, deputies say they have spent thousands of documented hours searching and investigating Samantha's disappearance.
More specific details cannot be released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Graves County Deputies say they have and will continue to update the family as the case continues to be an open investigation.
Additionally, deputies say they have received many tips and bits of information from people who believed it could be helpful to the investigation.
Deputies ask that those who believe they may have helpful information to continue to call the agency, or any law enforcement agency, including the FBI at 502-263-6000, or West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has also established a dedicated email address for information directly related to the disappearance of Samantha Sperry, at sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov.