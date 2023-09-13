OWENSBORO, KY — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance donated 25 emergency trauma kits to the Graves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. The kits were presented to Graves County Sheriff, Jon Hayden at the Kentucky Sheriff's Association's Executive Command Training.
According to a Facebook post by GCSO, all sheriff staff will be trained in how to use these kits if emergency trauma treatment is ever needed for severely injured officers or citizens.
GCSO says the kits will be placed in all sheriff's patrol vehicles, the sheriff's office, and the court judicial center. The training will be provided when the kits are issued to staff members.
Each kit has a chest seal, combat tape, emergency bandages, compressed gauze, a splint, a clamp, an eye shield, an emergency blanket, and more.
The kits were donated by SDIA, a non-profit group dedicated to providing services that benefit veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and EMS personnel.
GCSO says they appreciate the donation.