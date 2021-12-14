Law enforcement organizations across Kentucky are stepping up to help the Graves County Sheriff's Office as they continue to serve their community.
Friday night's devastating tornadoes had a severe impact on the Graves County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the tornado damaged several patrol vehicle, leaving many inoperable.
The lack of patrol cars left several deputies unable to serve their community following the destruction.
However, on Monday the Grave's County Sheriff's Office received some much needed assistance.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, Boyle County in central Kentucky has provided four fully equipped patrol cars to Graves County.
On Monday morning, a caravan of cars pulled into the parking lot of the Graves County courthouse. The new patrol cars were crammed full of supplies for the displaced families of Graves County.
Additionally, representatives of Boyle County provided just over $5,000 for the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund.