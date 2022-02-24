On Tuesday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office presented an award to Marco Sanchez, an inmate at the Graves County RC Center, for his heroics on the night of Dec. 10.
Sanchez was on a work detail at Mayfield Consumer Products when the Dec. 10 tornado passed through Graves County.
Sanchez was trapped inside the candle factory when the building collapsed. He sustained a broken leg and cracked ribs while removing himself from the rubble.
Despite his injuries, Sanchez wanted to continue saving lives. After freeing himself Sanchez grabbed some tools and re-entered the rubble. By the end of the night he had helped several injured people escape the destroyed factory.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office informed the McCracken County Circuit Court of Sanchez's actions that night. McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach determined Sanchez would only have 14 more days on his sentence.
Sanchez is scheduled for release on March 1. He told Local 6 this experience was life-changing, and he planes to stay in Graves County following his release to help with rebuilding efforts.