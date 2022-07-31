Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees in southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois and far west Kentucky on Monday, and across the entire region Tuesday and Wednesday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.