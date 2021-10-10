MAYFIELD, KY-- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager from Mayfield, Kentucky.
Justice Wright, 16, was reported missing Saturday evening. She was last seen in her home around 6:35 p.m. before saying she was going for a walk.
Wright’s guardian Wilma Burns said an hour later, she noticed Wright was not in her room, and the window was open.
Wright is believed to have taken a backpack and her wallet with her when she left, nothing else.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweatshirt with "Minnesota" across the front.
Wright is described as a female with pale skin, light brown hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, 5’3, and 130 lbs.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Justice Wright, please notify the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270)247-4501.