GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for someone who was involved in a car crash in the area of US 45 South and Cardinal Road Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office says the only description of the person available at this time is that he is a white male with bushy hair.
The individual was driving a red Fort Temp, which deputies found on Cardinal Road. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
If you are in that area of Graves County, and you see a man matching the above description, deputies ask you to call the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.