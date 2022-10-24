graves county cram the cruiser 2022.jpg

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is hosting its fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive. 

The sheriff's office will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for Community Christmas Connection.

Cruisers will be parked at multiple Dollar General Locations in November, where members of the public can drop off their donations. 

Here's when and where you can donate: 

Dates Dollar General locations
Nov. 1-2 3465 KY 303, near KY 303 and KY 1890
Nov. 3-4 920 Paducah Road, next to Dairy Queen
Nov. 5-6 Fancy Farm
Nov. 7-8 1515 West Broadway St.
Nov. 9-10 Farmington
Nov. 11-12 Symsonia
Nov. 13-14 Wingo
Nov. 15-16 Lynnville
Nov. 17-18 KY 408 and US 45 North
Nov. 19-20 3854 KY 45 North near US 45 and Hunt Road
Nov. 21-22 212 KY 58 East
Nov. 25-26 Water Valley
Nov. 27-28 Cuba Road and Farthing Street

The Cram the Cruiser drive is accepting new and unopened nonperishable items such as canned soups, chili and other canned foods, cereal, oatmeal and crackers. The food and toy donations can be dropped inside the cruiser, and deputies will drop them off at the need line and Community Christmas Connection. 