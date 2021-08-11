100 bill 5.jpg

GRAVES COUNTY, KY– The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be aware of counterfeit dollar bills circulating in the area.

100 bill 1.jpg

On Monday evening, deputies discovered counterfeit $100, $20 and $1 bills while arresting Casey Adcock, who is a suspect in the burglary on KY 303.

100 bill 4.jpg

The $100 bills are stamped with “REPLICA” in the top left under the serial number. The bills are also stamped with “This Is A Replica” at the bottom of the bill on the front under Benjamin Franklin’s portrait. “This Is A Replica” is also stamped on the back of the $100 bill, near bottom of the bill under the printing of Independence Hall.

The $20 and $1 do not have the same writing on them. However, some of the $1 bills contain pink/red and white writing on the front and back.

1 dollar bill 1.jpg

If a business or individual locates any of these bills please contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721. 