GRAVES COUNTY, KY– The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be aware of counterfeit dollar bills circulating in the area.
On Monday evening, deputies discovered counterfeit $100, $20 and $1 bills while arresting Casey Adcock, who is a suspect in the burglary on KY 303.
The $100 bills are stamped with “REPLICA” in the top left under the serial number. The bills are also stamped with “This Is A Replica” at the bottom of the bill on the front under Benjamin Franklin’s portrait. “This Is A Replica” is also stamped on the back of the $100 bill, near bottom of the bill under the printing of Independence Hall.
The $20 and $1 do not have the same writing on them. However, some of the $1 bills contain pink/red and white writing on the front and back.
If a business or individual locates any of these bills please contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.