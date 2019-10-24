GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A Graves County student was charged with terroristic threatening.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says a threat against Graves County Middle School was made on social media Wednesday night.
The student had threatened to bring a gun to school.
Deputies talked with multiple students who had received and forwarded the message throughout the night.
A 14-year-old 8th grader was charged with terroristic threatening.
Hayden says school officials were also made aware of the allegations late in the evening.
We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.