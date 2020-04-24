GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County, Kentucky, now has more than 100 COVID-19 cases after eight new cases were confirmed Friday.
The Graves County Health Department says the new cases include a two women in their 80s, two women in their 70s, two women in their 90s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s. The health department says all eight cases are in isolation in their respective homes.
The new cases bring the total number of positive novel coronavirus disease test results in Graves County to 105.
Many of Graves County's cases are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, where dozens of cases have been confirmed among residents and staff.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 that six of the new cases confirmed Friday are connected to the nursing home.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
