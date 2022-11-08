GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A teenage girl is dead after a house fire broke out in Graves County Tuesday morning.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were dispatched to the home on Mountain Ridge Road near Clear Springs around 5:15 a.m. First responders arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, and they were notified that the girl was still inside. Ultimately, Graves County Coroner Brad Jones pronounced 17-year-old Sierra Walker dead at the scene.
Everyone else who was in the home got out safely. The sheriff's office says the girl's family members made multiple attempts to get to her, but they were unable to because of the size of the fire.
In addition to the sheriff's office and the coroner, responders at the scene included the Graves County Rescue Squad, the Clear Springs Fire Department, the Viola Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management, Mayfield-Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal's office is continuing to investigate the fire. The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation indicated the fire was electrical in nature.
"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy," Sheriff Jon Hayden said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.