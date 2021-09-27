GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday has returned home.
The sheriff's office said when 16-year-old Zane Day was reported missing on Monday, he had last been seen during the overnight hours at his home on Kentucky 534 in the Symsonia/Clear Springs area of Graves County.
Investigators said Day could possibly be in the Paducah area.
But, shortly before 6 p.m., the sheriff's office announced the teen had returned home, and is no longer considered missing.