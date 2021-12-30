GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County tornado/storm sirens will have to be repaired, after a test Thursday revealed that the sirens weren't operational, Graves County Office of Emergency Management says.
The emergency management office scheduled a siren test for noon on Dec. 30 after two of the county's 11 storm sirens were damaged by the EF-4 tornado that struck the community on Dec. 10.
Thursday afternoon, the emergency management office announced that the sirens didn't work when the test was attempted.
In a Facebook post, the office says it will have to work on getting the system repaired.
In a news release sent Thursday evening, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a check of the sirens' activation system found that the signal the antenna at Mayfield City Hall was transmitting was too weak. KYTC says a technician will check the system over the weekend. The emergency management office says the system will not likely be fully repaired until sometime next week because of the holiday weekend.
In the meantime, Graves County residents can sign up for emergency weather alerts through Graves County's Code Red system. The system sends weather alerts to users; phones.
To sign up, visit the Graves County Office of Emergency Management's webpage and click "Community Notification Enrollment."