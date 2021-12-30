GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County tornado/storm sirens will have to be repaired, after a test Thursday revealed that the sirens weren't operational, Graves County Office of Emergency Management says.
The emergency management office scheduled a siren test for noon on Dec. 30 after two of the county's 11 storm sirens were damaged by the EF-4 tornado that struck the community on Dec. 10.
Thursday afternoon, the emergency management office announced that the sirens didn't work when the test was attempted.
In a Facebook post, the office says it will have to work on getting the system repaired.
The office says that will have to happen sometime next week, because of the holiday weekend.