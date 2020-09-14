GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Graves County Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred September 6 in the area of Ky Hwy 1949, East of the Symsonia community, and near the Marshall County line.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were rummaged through, while parked on private property, at victim’s residences. A variety of items were reported stolen from some of these vehicles, including firearms, tools, keys, change, purses, and more.
A canvas of the area by deputies resulted in the discovery of numerous items that had stolen and then discarded in road ditches.
Sheriff’s deputies were able to identify a possible suspect at a residence just inside of Marshall County. Investigation led to the discovery of a stolen shotgun, that had been stolen during the vehicle break ins.
The suspect, Tyler Blasdel, of Marshall County, was arrested on September 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m.
He was arrested on charges of theft of a firearm and theft of a property under $500.
He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
Several sets of keys were also recovered that had been discarded in the area on Ky Hwy 1949. Anyone that are missing keys from that area are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.