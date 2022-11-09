GRAVES COUNTY — Independent candidate Kelli Elliot is Graves County's newest jailer, beating out incumbent George Workman and independent Troy Clapp.
Elliot says she has extensive experience working with inmates in substance abuse programs. On her website, she explains her experience in past positions has given her a "deep knowledge and philosophy of the importance of offering offenders effective educational, rehabilitative, and occupational opportunities" while serving justice and maintaining safety.
Graves County Jailer
|Candidate
|Votes
|Kelli Elliot
|5,333
|George Workman
|4,968