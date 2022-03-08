GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman faces drug trafficking charges after a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine, morphine and other drugs in her home in Graves County, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives arrested 38-year-old Leslie Renee White around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a search warrant was carried out at her home on Maines Lane, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says investigators found and seized more than a pound of marijuana, more than 11 grams of crystal meth, dosage units of morphine and hydrocodone. They also found digital scales and other items associated with drug use or sales, the sheriff's office says. Investigators say some of the drugs and related items were found inside a safe, where they also found a loaded semiautomatic handgun.
White was charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, trafficking in meth on the second offense, trafficking in more than 8 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of a first-degree controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.