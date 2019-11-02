GRAVES COUNTY, KY— Graves County Sheriff's Office says a woman died Saturday morning after she was hit by a car walking to her mailbox.
A little before 10 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the call that a car hit a pedestrian in Sedalia.
Graves County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Jamie Clark's investigation showed that 67-year-old Bob Reed of Tri City was driving northbound on KY 381.
84-year-old Glenda Garland of Sedalia was crossing KY 381 after getting her mail from her mailbox. Deputies say Garland was attempting to cross both lanes of KY 381 when she stepped into the northbound lane and into the path of Reed's vehicle.
Deputies say the driver was unable to avoid Garland and hit her.
Mayfield/Graves County EMS took Garland to to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Deputy Clark took Reed, the driver, to Jackson Purchase Medical Center as a precaution.
Multiple deputies and agencies responded including Deputy Clark, Deputy John Cavin, Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is still open.