GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges.
Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
Pilcher was arrested in May. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said its investigation into Pilcher began in March after children in her care "were found to have levels of methamphetamine and marijuana in their bodies after testing was conducted."
Investigators said a search of the home she shared with another suspect in the case, Troy Brown, uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Brown is also charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 30, according to the Graves County Circuit Court docket schedule posted on the Kentucky Court of Justice website.
PREVIOUS: Man, woman charged with wanton endangerment after investigators say children were exposed to meth