The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the Disaster Recovery Centers in place to help Dec. 10 tornado outbreak survivors apply for assistance in Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties will be closed Saturday.
FEMA says those locations will be closed because of "the high probability of hazardous weather." The Warren County center also closed early for the day on Friday.
The closure comes just a couple of days before the deadline for eligible Kentucky affected by the tornado outbreak to apply for aid through FEMA. That deadline is Monday, March 14. That's also the last day to apply for physical damage loans through the Small Business Administration.
FEMA says the three disaster recovery center's current locations and hours of operation are:
- Graves County: Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
- Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
- Regular hours for Hopkins and Warren County centers: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.
For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
The deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the December tornadoes, straight-line winds and storms is March 14. That's also the deadline to apply for disaster loans for physical storm damage through the Small Business Administration. Click here for more details.
Click here for more information about Monday's deadline and for more details about how to apply for SBA loans.