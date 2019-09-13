GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A jury found Bradley Morris guilty and recommended a sentence of 90 years in prison on Thursday.
Morris was convicted of:
- 1st Degree assault
- 1st Degree burglary
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Tampering with physical evidence
- 2nd Degree persistent felony offender
The maximum determinate sentence a defendant can receive is 70 years which Morris is expected to receive at his final sentencing on October 15th.
On December 6, 2017, Morris began shooting at his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Bouland, while she stood on her front porch.
Bouland was shot in the calf as she ran into her apartment. Morris then followed her into the apartment where he shot her in the arm. Bouland took shelter in her bathroom, crouching behind the door. She was able to keep Morris from getting into the bathroom. Morris then began firing all the remaining shots through the door, striking Bouland again in the knee.
A witness bravely approached Morris and convinced him to leave. Law enforcement officers and paramedics arrived on the scene soon after.
An ambulance took Bouland to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where she was immediately flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.