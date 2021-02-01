GRAVES COUNTY, KY — After 30 years, the Graves County Public Library says it's finally replacing its bookmobile!
Library Director Deanna Gschwind tell Local 6 the library got the first bookmobile, a 1991 Chevrolet, 30 years ago.
Gschwind says it took the library almost a year to get the new bookmobile, a 2020 Ford, because it is a specialty vehicle.
The library says it uses the bookmobile as an outreach service. Bookmobile Librarian Sandy Hennessee drives the bookmobile to daycares, schools, nursing homes, apartment complexes, the Amish communities, and individual homes of people with no transportation or the very elderly. She carries books, DVDs, audio-books, and has Wi-Fi for the public to use when she in in the area.