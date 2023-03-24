(CNN) — A Great Dane in Pocahontas, Virginia just became a new mom... times 21.
And after 27 hours of labor, this pup doesn't have much time to rest. She has a huge brood to keep up with!
Namine is a 2-year-old Great Dane that belongs to Tanya Dubbs of Pocahontas, Virginia.
Last Wednesday, Namine began the process of having 21 puppies.
Dubbs says it took Namine 27 hours to have all the pups.
Unfortunately, two passed away shortly after birth.
Namine is still very much busy with the other 19.
"Out of all of her puppies, all of them were over a pound except two, and the one was 0.94 ounces and the other one was 0.98 ounces," Dubbs said. "And the next day I weighed him, and everybody had gained anywhere between 2 to 5 ounces."
Dubbs says she expected Namine to have quite a few pups because of her size but says she didn't expect 21.
"So I figured, you know, probably about 13, 14," Dubbs said. "So we got up to 16, and then she had another one, and I was sitting on the bed, and she was on the bed with me, and I was talking to a friend of mine, and I heard a gush of fluid, and I looked over her, and I said, 'We have another puppy.'"
Dubbs says that Namine has a unique back story.
Last year, she was hit by a truck after getting out of the house.
It injured her side and one of her eyes.
After 16 grueling hours, Namine was found and treated for her wounds.
"And I called her, and she stopped, and she looked at me, and she come running to me, and she's got the scar on the one side," Dubbs said. "It tore up her eye, but she's still here. We got our girl back."
Dubbs says she plans to sell the pups once they are weaned from their mother in a few weeks, adding that the money from the first pup sold will benefit the Tas County Animal Shelter.
These pups may have started out small—but they certainly won't stay that way.
Female Great Danes can weigh up to 140 pounds and males—175 pounds.