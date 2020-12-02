SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported the greatest number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic — 238 deaths. IDPH also reported nearly 10,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 748,603 COVID-19 cases for the state, with 12,639 total deaths in 102 counties.
IDPH also says in the last 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,507 specimens for a total of 10,699,586.
As of Tuesday night, IDPH says 5,764 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,190 patients were in the ICU and 714 patients were on ventilators.
IDPH is reporting the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for case as a percent of total test from Nov. 25- Dec. 1 is 10.6%, with the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity being 12.5%.