KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies are floating amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats in Greek waters rises to 21, with many still missing.
Residents of the island of Kythira pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after their sailboat broke up on the rocks surrounding the island.
Hundreds of miles east, the coast guard on the island of Lesbos said 16 young women and one young man had died when their dinghy went down.
The deadly incidents stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, which are locked in a heated dispute over migration and maritime boundaries