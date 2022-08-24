GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle.
With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines.
“I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and was like, ‘I don’t feel good. Something don’t feel right,’” Blake recalled.
Trainers tried to cool him down, but Blake’s heart soon stopped beating.
Thankfully, several people in the crowd who were CPR-certified rushed to his side.
“People in the stands were telling me, ‘I think he’s just getting sick,’” said Blake’s mother, Shonda. “But by the time we got down to the bottom, they were doing chest compressions.”
But it’s what happened during this moment that the Rodehaver family credits with saving Blake’s life.
“The entire stadium stopped and started praying on both sides for those people working on him, and we have no words,” Shonda said.
“We started out on a knee. We knew there was something wrong,” said senior quarterback Matt Scates. “Once we saw everybody rush in, we knew exactly where we had to go, and that was to God.”
Blake is a former South Fulton student, so both sidelines knew him well. They were praying for a miracle, and after his heart was stopped for nearly 20 minutes, they got one.
“Once they got him in the ambulance is when I pretty much stepped away and walked back, and I looked through the window,” said Blake’s father, Jason. “Stephanie Wilder, who was our great friend who was working on him, gave me a thumbs up, and mouthed the words ‘pulse and breathing’.”
Jason believes the collective prayer at the stadium that night played a role in saving his son’s life.
“We witnessed a miracle,” he said. “No two ways about it. We witnessed a miracle. My message to everybody out there is that God is still in the miracle business. He’s still open. He’s still there. He saved my son; there’s absolutely no doubt about that.”
Blake was airlifted to Vanderbilt, where he’s spent the last five days undergoing tests to diagnose what went wrong.
He’s received hundreds of texts from friends and teammates since.
“Before this all happened, you know, we were a really tight team,” Blake said. “We were a family. I love my teammates, but that night changed everything. We became a legit family.”
Greenfield head coach Russ Brown said Blake Is the “hype man” for the Yellowjackets’ football team. He’s hoping Blake’s experience inspires his football team and helps them grow together even more.
“I mean, our motto is now ‘Fight Like 15.’ As a whole, we’re hoping this is going to grow us together as a family,” Brown said.
There’s still a lot of unknowns for the Greenfield senior receiver, but doctors did deliver crushing news on Tuesday.
Blake’s career at Greenfield as a three-sport athlete is over due to a genetic condition. It was a crushing blow ahead of a promising senior year, but he’s just happy to be here at all.
“It’s tough,” Blake said. “It’s definitely a big blow, especially in my senior year. I had a lot of hopes. But I’m still here, and that’s the bigger picture right now. You can’t play if you’re not here, and I’m just glad to be here.”
And that’s where he’ll stay. Blake is expected to return to the Greenfield sidelines this season as a student assistant coach to continue to inspire his Yellowjacket teammates.