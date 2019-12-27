WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- A Greenfield, Tennessee was arrested and charged with stealing from a store on Christmas Day.
Around 9:43 a.m., a 911 call was made from the Little General Store in Sharon, Tennessee.
The caller said a man armed with a pistol had robbed the store. They said the man appeared to be intoxicated and stated he "hated Christmas."
The caller was able to give a description of the car the man was driving.
Using security system photos, Weakley County deputies identified the man as 33-year-old Randal Lee Cowan of Greenfield.
They went out to the area where he lived and saw him driving his car.
A chase then started. It ended when Cowan lost control of his car and crashed into three trees.
Cowan was airlifted to a hospital. After he was released, he was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, 2 counts of aggravated assault, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, and theft of property.
He will also be charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence.
The pistol turned out to be a pellet pistol. Most of the stolen money was also recovered.