PADUCAH— There are now more places for you to enjoy walking or riding your bike in Paducah.
The City of Paducah is unveiling the extended Phase 4 of the Greenway Trail. The ribbing cutting ceremony will be held on Monday.
Larry Wilson walks the Greenway Trail everyday. Wilson says he enjoys seeing the beauty of nature while getting some exercise.
"I think it's great for people to have a place in their community that they can walk, they can stay healthy," Wilson said. "They can ride bikes. They can run. They can walk their dogs. And this is the perfect place for that."
The trail was created in 2001 and 18 years later, the mostly paved trail goes for more than four miles.
Phase 4 of the trail now extends from Campbell Street near the expo center to Schultz Park near the riverfront.
City Manager Jim Arndt says the trail is a nice place to walk, but it also gives people another way to commute around town.
"This really helps us fulfill our plan," Arndt said. "Creating that alternate travel method if you will, for our residents. And instead of having to jump into a car to drive downtown, you can get on the trail and ride your bike downtown."
Wilson says as the trail continues to expand, he hopes more people will take advantage of it.
Arndt says Phase 5 of the trail is being designed right now. It will go from where it ends at the riverfront and lead toward Broadway.