PADUCAH — Are you looking for something to do Wednesday night? Well look no further. Bob Noble Park is hosting the Greenway Trail Fun Run on Wednesday, September 6, at 6 p.m.
The run is a free event for runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels.
The run is 2.5 miles. It begins at the Greenway Trail entrance in Bob Noble Park and heads towards Stuart Nelson Park. It turns around from there and ends back at the Greenway Trail entrance.
There will also be a prize drawing before the run and free snacks afterwards.
Registration will begin on the day at 5:30 p.m. at Shelter 19 near the ball fields. Prior registration is not required.