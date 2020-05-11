PADUCAH, KY —The construction for the next phase of the Greenway Trail project, Phase V, starts on May 11.
From May 11 until the project is completed, which is expected by Labor Day, The City of Paducah says the floodwall opening at Water Street and Jefferson Street and on Monroe Street adjacent to the Farmers' Market will be closed.
Construction vehicles will use the Monroe Street opening during the weekdays and all access to Schultz Park will be restricted.
The city says access to the Transient Boat Dock and Greenway Phase IV will be provided through the floodwall openings at North 2nd street and Madison and at North 3rd Street and Harrison.
This project does not affect access to the riverfront at the foot of Broadway.
Greenway Trail Phase V project will further extend the trail along the riverfront to Jefferson Street and greatly enhance Schultz Park.
In October 2019, the city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the Greenway Trail Phase IV project which extended the trail from Campbell Street to the Transient Boat Dock and added numerous sidewalks and lighting to the park adjacent to the dock. This phase includes a separate Greenway Trail path for cyclists and pedestrians and an improvement to the roadway through Schultz Park for vehicles.
Greenway Trail Phase V is funded primarily with a Transportation Enhancement Grant administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
For more information about the Clyde F. Boyles Greenway Trail which extends approximately five miles, visit http://www.paducahky.gov/greenway-trail.