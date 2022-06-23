COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.
During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”
Greitens was not at the hearing, but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.
Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in June 2018 after an extramarital affair spawned a criminal charge in St. Louis and accusations of sexual assault and blackmail, has repeatedly called his ex-wife's abuse allegations lies. He has accused his ex-wife of collaborating with people he considers RINOs, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and longtime GOP operative Karl Rove, in an effort to sabotage his Senate campaign.
Greitens is among 21 Republicans running for the Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Roy Blunt’s retirement. Most polling has shown Greitens at or near the top of the field, though in close competition with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
